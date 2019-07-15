Owner announces Cheddar’s Restaurant in Lafayette has closed permanently

Cheddars’s Restaurant at 5755 Johnston Street has closed for good after serving the community for 7 years.

When no one answered the phone Monday morning, KLFY reached out to the company’s corporate office for more information.

Late Monday afternoon we received a response from Principal owner Allen Perkins who confirmed the closure is permanent.

“Closing this restaurant was a difficult business decision, and it’s one that was made very carefully and thoughtfully, particularly because it impacts our employees and our guests,” Perkins said.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our employees for their hard work and dedication to serving our guests. And I thank the Lafayette community for the opportunity to welcome them through our doors over the past 7 years.”

The restaurant was known for its friendly vibe and for serving a broad menu selection including catfish, ribs, chicken tenders, red-beans & rice, and the sweet rolls.