‘Out of bounds’- John Bel Edwards criticizes Trump’s tweet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (The Baton Rouge Advocate)- During his monthly radio show Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on President Trump’s recent, controversial tweet calling it “out of bounds.”

Edwards also chided his gubernatorial opponent, Ralph Abraham, for his tweet supporting the president’s remarks telling Democratic congresswoman to leave the U.S., The Advocate reported.

“Obviously I believe the president’s remarks by tweet were out of bounds,” Edwards said on his program Ask the Governor on public radio station WRKG. “We all aspire to do better than that, quite frankly. I think it’s incumbent on all of us…That we need to have the most civil political discourse we can.”

Read The Baton Rouge Advocate’s full story here.