OUACHITA PARISH: three teenagers charged with arson

BATON ROUGE, La. – Two teenagers suspected with arson have been arrested in Ouachita Parish. Along with a 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody, by Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) investigators.

LDAF firefighters discovered on May 21, 2019, that 14.5 acres of timber and a storage shed were burned and destroyed by fire.

Investigators say Christopher Caleon Beaver, 18, of Calhoun, La. and Jose Louis Reeves, 18, Calhoun, La., stole fireworks out of the victim’s shed and used the explosive to set fire to the property.

Damage is estimated at $36,000 for the burned timber and shed.

Beaver and Reeves were arrested and charged with one count each of simple arson, simple burglary and criminal trespass, and are currently in the Ouachita Parish Detention Center.

Bond has been set for both men.

The juvenile was charged with one count of criminal trespass and released back to his guardian.

If convicted, Beaver and Reeves face a fine and/or jail time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now