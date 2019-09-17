Opelousas residents disturbed by rash of recent shootings

Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds following an early morning shooting in Opelousas.

One of those victims is a 10-year-old girl.

Police say the shooting happened around 2 A.M in the 1900 block of Linus Street.

Multiple shots can bee seen on the outside of the home. Officials say two types of weapons were used; one of those weapons was what they’re calling an assault-rifle type of weapon.

A resident of the neighborhood spoke to News 10 , but wished to remain anonymous. He says he’s lived in the area over 15 years and he’s never seen anything like this.

Major Mark Guidry with OPD agrees. He says it’s a quiet neighborhood.

“There were not a lot of police calls to that location within the last year or so,” he said.

Even so, the anonymous resident says he hopes he’ll see a heavier police presence in his neighborhood after this shooting, and Guidry says that’s the plan.

“We normally try to increase police presence anywhere we know there’s a vulnerability for anyone or any specific issue going on. So of course with this happening, yes, we will have an increased presence in that area,” he explained.

Guidry adds he doesn’t believe whoever is behind the shooting is a threat to the community as a whole. He says this seems to be a targeted shooting.

“It appears as though whoever committed these crimes knew exactly what residents they were targeting. The specific area that was targeted was within proximity of several other homes and it was only that one home that was struck by gunfire.”

This is the second shooting in Opelousas in a span of two days. Seeking help, Opelousas police say 15-year-old banged on door of fast food restaurant after being shot.

Major Guidry says he believes the prevalence of guns in our society is what’s fueling the issue.

He says, before, people used to talk out their problems or even turn to their fists.

Now he says, it’s too common– not just in Opelousas, but all over the country– for people to turn to guns as the answer.