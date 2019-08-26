Opelousas Police release photo of weekend hit and run vehicle that struck pedestrian

A pedestrian struck by a hit and run vehicle Saturday morning in Opelousas is in stable but guarded condition at a local hospital, police say.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Union Street and Beverly Blvd.

Police say they believe the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when the crash happened, however the driver left the scene without stopping.

The vehicle of interest was described by witnesses as a dark blue pickup truck possibly a GMC or Chevrolet (2012-2014) with possible damage to the front grille. The vehicle may also have a large decal on the rear back glass, police said.

If you recognize the vehicle from the attached photo contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.