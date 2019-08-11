One day after fire destroys four homes in Eunice, family members return to pick up pieces left behind

Four families are trying to find some sense of security after a fire quickly spread and completely destroyed their homes and everything inside.

News Ten’s Neale Zeringue traveled to Eunice to see what the fire left behind.

It’s hard to wrap my mind around what these families are going through.

Thankfully, every person made it out alive, but they are starting their lives over again with almost nothing.

The owners of this home tell around 3 a.m. Saturday they woke up to banging on the door and their daughter screaming fire, fire.

When they answered the door, smoke filled the entire house within seconds.

The fire started in the one home and quickly spread.

One person had to be transported to a local hospital because due to being a diabetic and having lost all her insulin when her home became ashes.

The families expressed how thankful they are for the generosity they have received in the past 24 hours.