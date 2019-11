Officials identified Clifford Suggs, 60, as the person killed in a deadly boating accident Friday, Nov. 22.

Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to respond to the scene of the accident near a boat launch in the 32700 block of Bayou Sorrell Road near the boat launch.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said the accident occurred when two boats collided head-on on Bayou Sorrel near Indigo.