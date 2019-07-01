Norris Greenhouse, Jr. released from prison after completing portion of sentence

Norris Greenhouse, Jr. has completed a portion of his sentence and has been released from the custody of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections as of June 28, according to Ken Pastorick, the communications director for the department, KALB TV reports.

Greenhouse, Jr. was sentenced to seven years and six months after pleading guilty in October 2017 to malfeasance in office and negligent homicide.

He received two years and six months on the malfeasance conviction and five years for negligent homicide for his role in the November 2015 shooting death of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and the shooting of his father, Chris Few, in Marksville.

Greenhouse, Jr. was one of two deputy Ward 2 city marshals charged in connection with the crime, the other being Derrick Stafford, who is serving a 40 year sentence for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.

According to Pastorick, “because by law these are not crimes of violence, he (Greenhouse, Jr.) was required to serve 35-percent of this sentence (958 days),” KALB reports.

In addition, “he received 300 days of Certified Treatment and Rehabilitation Program (CTRP) credit for completing pre-release, anger management, and college courses.”

Greenhouse, Jr. received 25 days of credit for time served for time he spent in the parish jail awaiting and sentencing. Greenhouse, Jr. is now on what is called “Good Time Parole.” He is currently on community supervision with Probation and Parole and will complete the totality of his sentence on March 28, 2025.