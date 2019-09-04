News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 4, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here are some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:



Hurricane Dorian is inching closer to the southeastern United States. At least 7 deaths are being blamed on the storm in the Bahamas.



Walmart announced big changes to its ammunition and gun sales following mass shootings. Customers can no longer openly carry firearms inside its stores and it will no longer sell handgun ammunition.



Law enforcement sources confirmed with KLFY that over 40 handguns, among other weapons, were stolen from a Youngsville business over the weekend. Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says he suspects these guns will end up, if they haven’t already, in the hands of other criminals and there’s a possibility that crime will spike in the surrounding areas.



Plans are in the works to build a roundabout at E. Rroussard Road and East Milton Evenue. DOTD officials say work on the project should begin in 2022.



Former Governor Edwin Edwards is in stable condition after a drop in blood sugar sent him to the ER. Doctors have been monitoring him overnight.



The five candidates who qualified to run for Lafayette Mayor president are gearing up for local forums. One is taking place on September 24 in downtown Lafayette at the Acadiana center for the arts pre-registration is required.



Voter registration week continues in Louisiana. If you need to register or update your voter information before the fall elections, click here.



Looking at another hot and mostly quiet day for Acadiana. Skies will be partly cloudy as temps climb into the lower 90’s today. The heat index will be around 102-108°.