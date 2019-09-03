News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 3, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you start your day:

Hurricane Dorian is hovering over the Bahamas, barely moving all day Monday. The immense storm is battering the tropical paradise, claiming lives and damaging thousands of homes.

A convoy of public safety teams from across Louisiana are headed to Florida to assist in disaster recovery missions should they be needed. Seven of those firefighters are right here from the Hub City.

Five crew members survived when the scuba diving vessel went up in flames and sank early Monday morning. A total of 39 people were on the boat. 25 bodies have been found, 9 are still missing.

Police in West Texas say the gunman in a shooting spree there was fired from his job on Saturday, just a short time before killing seven people and wounding more than 20 others.

A Lafayette woman is accused of hitting her child’s father with her car. She faces several charges including attempted second-degree murder and driving under suspension.

This week is voter registration week in the state of Louisiana. Click here for information on how register to vote or to update your information.

Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Lafayette today to attend a ceremonial bill signing and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Rain chances are dropping and the temps are climbing for the rest of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy as temps climb into the lower 90’s today. A spotty shower or storm is possible, especially this afternoon.