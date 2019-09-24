LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories you should know before you head out the door:
Lafayette Police are investigating allegations of assault involving juveniles at local family shelter. Police confirmed the assault was filed on September 19th.
The Eunice post office is closed indefinitely for what USPS officials are calling safety concerns. Eunice Residents are saying it’s a big inconvenience, because they now have to travel to Lawtell for their mail needs.
All K-12 teachers in Louisiana will soon have access to an app allowing them to press the panic button that immediately calls 911 and notifies first responders and school staff in the case of an emergency. Lafayette Parish School System says this will add extra safety protocol.
The Lafayette Police Association pushes for better pay for Lafayette Police. The association says LPD officers make about $14,000 less than agencies paying nearly lower and about 5 thousand less than top paying departments.
The St. Martinville Police Department will unveil its new safe exchange zone today. The safe zone will be located in the parking lot of the police station and will be under 24-hour surveillance.
Hot and humid again today with a mostly quiet day ahead. Skies will turn partly cloudy with a high in the low 90’s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 5%.
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 24, 2019
