News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 2, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here are some of today’s top stories to know before you start your day:



A juvenile girl is in critical condition this morning following a shooting Sunday night on South June Drive near Jessica Street. Lafayette Police say one person is in custody.



Hurricane Dorian is moving through the Bahamas as a strong category 5 storm. Forecasters say where and when the storm could make landfall in the U.S. is still unclear.



Crews from LUS are on their way to Gainesville, Florida to aid in any parts of the state that could be impacted by Dorian. 16 workers left for Gainesville Sunday afternoon.



LCG’s public transit system and offices will be closed today for Labor Day. Approved para-transit riders can still schedule rides. Transit services will resume tomorrow.

Republic Services will be working their regular waste collection schedule today. However, the LCG Compost Facility will be closed for Labor Day and reopen tomorrow morning.



Deputies in St. Martin Parish say a Port Allen man drowned while swimming with a group of friends in Belle River Saturday. His body was recovered later that night.



A city-wide gathering to discuss blighted properties in New Iberia is happening on September 12th. Residents and officials will discuss how they can work together to clean up those areas.



New numbers from the Secretary of State’s office show that just over 500 felons have registered to vote in Louisiana since having their voting rights restored. An estimated 36,000 regained that right thanks to a law change in March.



Isolated rain is possible today along with hot and humid weather. Skies will be partly cloudy as temps climb into the lower 90’s today. Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially this afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains.