News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 16, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:



Opelousas Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the 1900 block of Linus Street. 2 people were injured.



Opelousas Police are also searching for a suspect in a weekend shooting that left a 15-year-old injured. If you have any information about the incident call the Police Department.



The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide after a man’s body was found in a ditch at the intersection Old Reanerette and Bayside Roads.



New Iberia Police are investigating the accidental drowning of a 14-year-old at a hotel on Highway 14 in New Iberia. Police confirmed that the teen was found in the pool.



The Superintendent of Vermilion Parish is suing the school board for damages and the right for a fair hearing. Superintendent Puyau is currently on paid leave because of the board’s actions.



Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shot a person while responding to a disturbance call at a home in Baton Rouge.



Saints Quarterback Drew Brees suffered an injury in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Brees did not return to the game due to that hand injury.



Louisiana’s 16th annual State Book Festival needs volunteers for the November 2nd event. Visit the festival website for more information.



Scattered rain is possible today along with hot and humid weather. Skies will be mostly cloudy as temps climb into the upper 80’s today. Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially this afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains.