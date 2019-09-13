News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 13, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:



Three bills passed by the House of Representatives would ban any new offshore drilling projects on the Atlantic, Pacific and Florida coasts. Louisiana Oil and Gas association says that would permanently take away a great opportunity to expand east.



Cheryl Jackson says her 4 year old daughter was placed on the wrong bus after school. And when she was dropped off with another group of kids, a Good Samaritan brought the child back to the school after finding her crying on the sidewalk. LPSS officials have already begun talks to identify ways the situation could have been handled more efficiently.



Residents met with District 5 leaders in New Iberia to discuss issues including blighted properties. The city has about 500 of those properties, with roughly 160 that are sellable.



Louisiana is one of about 20 states that could benefit from the billion dollar Purdue Pharma opioid settlement. It’s not yet clear how much money each state could be paid.



After a Florida man traveling through I-10 with 3 pounds of marijuana was arrested, Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes says this shows exactly how I-10 works as a drug corridor. His officers work diligently to try and put a stop to drug trafficking in the area.



14 new schools in Acadiana are now implementing United Way’s “Leader in Me” program this year. It’s an effective outreach to improve learning and behavior skills among students. 69 schools across Acadiana are currently involved.



Chubby Carrier and Corey Ledet take the stage at Parc International tonight to kick off Downtown Alive’s Fall season. Everything begins with the Happiest Hour at 5:00 p.m.



A Harvest Moon will light up the sky tonight in Acadiana! Your best chance to get a glimpse of it will be around 11:30 p.m.



Hot and muggy weather continues with a mostly quiet day ahead. Skies will turn partly cloudy with a high in the low 90’s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 20%. Later on the show I’ll talk about the next 7 days.