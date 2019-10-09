News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 9, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:



A nonprofit group has filed a lawsuit against the Governor’s office over its reported handling of sexual harassment claims. While the suit comes just days before the gubernatorial race, the group says the call is not political.



Deputies in St. Martin Parish are searching for an armed robbery suspect that stole cash from a business on Cecilia High School Highway Monday. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office.



The FBI just released crime stats for this most recent year and in Eunice all crime has decreased. But not many residents have seen it that way. Police Chief Randy Fontenot says social media has impacted the way residents perceive crime.



Authorities are searching for a giant cross that was stolen from one of the St. Landry Parish churches burned by an accused arsonist. The cross is being used in the rebuilding of the church.



The time has come for voters in Lafayette Parish to make a choice on how to spend some of the library’s surplus funds. The proposition Saturday is to $10 million to drainage, roads, bridges and parks & recreation.



The Ragin Cajuns will look to continue their winning streak tonight against Appalachian State. Kick off from Cajun Field is set for 7:00 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN2.



It’s a cool and comfortable morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50’s to 60’s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 80’s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 0%.