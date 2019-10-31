Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 31, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Early voting for that runoff election begins Saturday, November 2, and continues through Saturday, November 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, November 3.

A hearing is set this morning in one of Brian Pope’s remaining two criminal trials. Pope, who was convicted a year ago of malfeasance in office, is appealing his sentence of one year in jail in that case.

Scattered rain is likely this morning as we turn cold and windy today. Skies will clear today as temps climb back into the low 50’s today. Scattered showers and storms are possible this morning before rain chances end this afternoon.

