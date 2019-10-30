News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 30, 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA. (KLFY) - Louisiana has achieved nation-leading results in the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress.

The NAEP measures the reading and math proficiency of students across the country and is considered the nation's report card.

State Superintendent of Education John White says Louisiana ranked #1 in the nation for improvement in 8th grade level math.

White says its an area that's been a long time focus in The Bayou State.

Over the last decade, White says Louisiana ranked in the top 10 for improvement on all four of the NAEP tests.

