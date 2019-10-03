News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 3, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:
Police in Ville Platte are investigating reports of a shooting. Officers responded to a call in the 200 block of South Soileau Street around 11:00 p.m. last night.
Beau Soleit Apartments in Lafayette are experiencing a string of shootings. This past Sunday, 32 shots were fired consecutively for 10 minutes, nearly breaking through the walls in people’s homes.
Rayne Police is asking for help in identifying a man who broke into an ATM at the Frog City Travel Plaza in early September. The burglary was reportedly stopped by store customers.
Hot and humid again but isolated showers and storms are more likely today. Skies will turn partly cloudy with a high in the low 90’s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 30%.
