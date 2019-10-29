Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 29, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Citizens in Crowley will head to the polls on November 16th. Included in their ballot are four renewal property taxes. One of which deals with the payments of salaries of the personnel of the fire and police departments in Crowley.

Early voting for the runoff election begins Saturday, November 2, and continues through Saturday, November 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, November 3.

After some concerns about ambulance response time in Eunice, representatives with Acadian Ambulance, St. Landry EMS and MedExpress met with the mayor and officials from the city’s emergency response agencies to come up with a plan to push for the best possible efficiency in the city.

The Lafayette Parish School System is working to put together a special education advisory council. The deadline to apply is next week. Information on what the panel will do is on the school system’s website.

The New Iberia City Council decided to tear down nearly 14 blighted properties in the city. The council says they want to hear from residents and property owners about destroying these buildings at the next city council meeting.

It’s a cool morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50’s as small rain chances return today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 70’s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 30%.

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Crowley

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

