Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 28, 2019

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Surrey Street. One man says he was involved in a fight with unknown men, when the men allegedly began shooting at him.

State Police were called to investigate a shooting incident involving a Lake Charles Police Officer. One man was arrested for driving his car into a police unit.

A 78-year-old woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for trying to kill her attorney. The attorney testified that she told him she would kill him then showed him a shotgun.

A weekend mass shooting at a Texas A&M commerce homecoming party has left two people dead and at least 14 others wounded.

One person was found dead during an investigation into a house fire in New Iberia Friday evening. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Piccadilly in the Oil Center closed it’s door for the final time Sunday. Hundreds of customers flocked to the restaurant to enjoy one last meal.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in The Bayou State later today. He’s heading to Baton Rouge to campaign for Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Eddie Rispone.

Homecoming week is underway for UL-Lafayette. Events continue today with their annual block party which starts at 10:00 a.m. this morning.

It’s a cool morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50’s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 70’s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 0%.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Mainly clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories