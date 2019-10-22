Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 22, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Opelousas Police are still searching for a woman wanted for attempted second-degree murder. The charge comes after officials say she purposefully ran over her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend. If you have any information on the Lakeshia Rideau’s whereabouts please contact OPD.

Crowley Police are investigating five churches being vandalized. The most recent one was on Monday morning.

Democratic incumbent, Governor John Bel Edwards and his Republican challenger Eddie Rispone will meet for a debate on October 30th.

Over 6,000 Walmart stores nationwide will be participating in this weekend’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Walmart in Ville Platte is included among those stores.

UL-Lafayette’s Career Services is helping students dress for success. They are giving out free professional attire to students graduating and entering the workforce. Contact Career Services to learn hours of operation.

Cool, breezy, and comfortable this morning with temps in the 50’s. Skies will be sunny with a high in the mid to upper 70’s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 0%.

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

