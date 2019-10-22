News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 22, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:



Opelousas Police are still searching for a woman wanted for attempted second-degree murder. The charge comes after officials say she purposefully ran over her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend. If you have any information on the Lakeshia Rideau’s whereabouts please contact OPD.



Crowley Police are investigating five churches being vandalized. The most recent one was on Monday morning.



Democratic incumbent, Governor John Bel Edwards and his Republican challenger Eddie Rispone will meet for a debate on October 30th.



Over 6,000 Walmart stores nationwide will be participating in this weekend’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Walmart in Ville Platte is included among those stores.



UL-Lafayette’s Career Services is helping students dress for success. They are giving out free professional attire to students graduating and entering the workforce. Contact Career Services to learn hours of operation.



Cool, breezy, and comfortable this morning with temps in the 50’s. Skies will be sunny with a high in the mid to upper 70’s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 0%.