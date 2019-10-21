News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 21, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:



Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left 22-year-old Tre’von Adams dead. His body was found near Himbola Manor Apartments. Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.



Opelousas Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a hit and run crash. 28-year-old Lakeshia Rideau of Opelousas is wanted on attempted second degree murder after she struck a woman seen returning home with Rideau’s ex-boyfriend.



A fourth arrest has been made in connection to the shooting that happened at a Rayne High School football game. 21-year old Christian Robinson is charged with attempted second degree murder – accessory after the fact as well as several other charges.



Confirmed tornadoes have touched down in parts of Texas, hitting the Dallas area particularly hard. Reports say the area may not be entirely in the clear just yet, as serve storm warnings are still in effect.



A series of controlled explosions toppled two construction cranes that had been leaning over a collapsed New Orleans hotel. Officials say the next objective is to recover the bodies of two dead workers still in the building.



Southern University’s Agricultural Center will be holding a job fair for its medical marijuana operation today. Candidates will be interviewed on site from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the AgCenter’s multi-purpose building in Baton Rouge.



The Lafayette Consolidated Government has launched a new website, ‘311 Lafayette.’ Residents can submit and track their requests by using ‘311 Lafayette’ or by calling ‘311’ from within the parish.



The Saints continue their Drew Brees-less winning streak. The team defeated the Chicago Bears on the road with a score of 36-25.



Heavy showers and storms are likely today along with a threat for severe weather. Skies will be mostly cloudy as temps climb into the low 80’s today. Showers and storms are likely between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.