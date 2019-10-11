News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 11, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:



Opelousas Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person injured. No suspects, or persons of interest have been named at this time.



A historic cross was taken from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas. The pastor is asking the thief to come forward, no questions asked.



Tonight, President Trump will hold a rally in Lake Charles ahead of tomorrow’s primary elections. The event begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Sudduth Coliseum.



Tomorrow is Election Day. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Bring a proper form of ID to cast your vote. And be sure to tune in to News 10 for complete election coverage.



A new nonprofit organization wants to open a woman’s shelter in Opelousas. Their goal is to help women who have found themselves in need of help because of domestic violence.



The LSU Tigers will take on the Florida Gators in a sold out game tomorrow night. But ticket buyers beware, the University says be mindful of where you purchase your ticket. Stubhub is the most reliable site to buy from because they have a partnership with LSU.



The World Championship Gumbo Cookoff is celebrating 30 years with a Hollywood theme – Lights, Camera, Gumbo! The event kicks off Saturday in New Iberia.



Paw Patrol Live will be taking place at the Cajundome on Saturday and Sunday.