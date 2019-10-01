News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 1, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:



Early voting for the October 12th election continues through Saturday. The Registrar of Voters offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is combating the national opioid crisis. He is implementing what he calls prescription drop-off boxes in every parish.



The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on the illegal sale of Vape products to minors. They recently conducted a sting operation to test 18 different stores within the parish. Four of those stores failed the test and sold to a minor.



Tonight several police departments in Lafayette Parish are taking part in the annual National Night Out on Crime and Drug Prevention.



A temporary modular building has been setup in the rear parking lot of the now closed Eunice Post Office building. Residents can now pick up their mail there, instead of Lawtell.



President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he’ll give “appropriate consideration” to a subpoena from House Democrats demanding documents from his trip to Ukraine.



California’s Governor signed a law allowing college athletes to make money from endorsements. The law takes effect in 2023, and is the first of its kind in the nation.



Hot and humid again today with a mostly quiet day ahead. Skies will turn partly cloudy with a high in the low 90’s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 5%.