Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 7, 2019

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

One person is in critical condition following a shooting last night on Vermilion Street. Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect.

Lafayette are also investigating a separate shooting that left a man injured on Martin Luther King Drive Wednesday night. They are also looking for the suspect involved in that shooting.

President Trump hosted a rally in Monroe to encouraging voters to vote early for Eddie Rispone for Governor. He promised to come back to the state ahead of the runoff.

Governor John Bel Edwards holds his own campaign event in Monroe before the President’s rally. He thanked his supporters and spoke about is opponent Eddie Rispone making this race about national politics and not the state of Louisiana.

The early voting period continues from now until Saturday, November 9th at your parish registrar of voters office. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday night the New Iberia City Council voted unanimously to send a resolution to state officials, urging them to start construction of railroad crossing projects.

A new CBD store is now open in Broussard. The owner is a former attorney and wants to educate consumers on the legality of it. Green Time Wellness products contain 0% THC and range from tinctures to salve to even pet treats.

The St Landry Parish Veterans Memorial & the LHC group held its first ever Hats Off to Veterans Luncheon. The event honored veterans and raised money for the memorial.

It’s a foggy and mild morning across Acadiana with temps in the 60’s as we see more clouds today along with better rain chances tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80°. Scattered rain becomes likely late in the day and tonight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories