Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 27, 2019

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Lafayette Police are investigating a possible overnight shooting. It happened just after 10:00 p.m. Two people were reportedly injured.

The TPC Chemical Plant in Port Neches, Texas exploded early this morning. Fire officials have a mandatory evacuation order in place for everyone within a half mile of the plant. No word yet if anyone is injured as a result of the explosion.

The President signed an animal cruelty law into effect. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center say the PACT Act is something they’ve waited for for years. They hope a federal charge of up to seven years in prison will encourage more people to report animal cruelty.

A Church Point family is left homeless after the trailer they were living in was demolished. According to the Church Point Mayor, the owner of the property wanted it to be cleared off leaving the family with no place to stay.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms it’s terminating its transitional work program for inmates. LPSO states a letter mentioning the program termination is true and it will be official on Saturday, November 30. Meaning those workers will not be reporting to work on Monday.

After 15 months on closing the doors to Immaculate Conception Church. The Village of Morse is getting help from the Bishop.

UL-Lafayette’s Veterans Upward Bound program helps many get back on their feet through different outlets. It provides educational and transitional resources for them to obtain a college degree.

Scattered showers are moving through Acadiana as a cold front sweeps through the area this morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temps falling into the 50’s to 60’s today. Rain chances will be at 50% this morning. It will be slightly breezy as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories