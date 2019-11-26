Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 26, 2019

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Authorities arrested an Evangeline Parish man in connection with a Lake Charles homicide. The victim was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound.

An Acadiana homeless shelter got ripped off over the weekend. A resident of The Welcome House Shelter in Crowley stole an employee’s car. If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the sheriff’s office.

Congressman Clay Higgins says new changes to the oil and gas industry have opportunities to bring tremendous jobs back to the Gulf of Mexico. But he also says it’s up to Baton Rouge to see those changes impact our state and not the ones around us.

On Monday, a federal judge ordered former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress. Democrats want to question McGahn about whether President Trump obstructed justice in the Mueller investigation.

Thousands of Louisiana people are without medicaid coverage after failing to respond to warning letters sent in the mail.

If you’re flying the friendly skies and fly prepared. Lafayette Regional Airport is telling travelers and to arrive 90 minutes before departure time regardless of destination.

Mild and mostly quiet this morning but rain chances are headed up later today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 70’s. It will be breezy at times. After a few showers early, scattered showers and storms become likely this afternoon and tonight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories