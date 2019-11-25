News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 25, 2019

Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Eight main regional Offices of Motor Vehicles will reopen today, including the one right here in the Hub City. Officials say public tag agencies will also be open to assist with vehicle registrations only.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a second person has died from complications related to vaping. This is the second vaping-related death in Louisiana in a week.

Authorities are asking for your help to locate 27-year old Joseph James Fuselier. Fuselier left his work site in East Baton Rouge parish Sunday morning.

18-year old Joseph Casey Wilridge, Jr., of Church Point is facing several charges following a sting operation. He is charged with burglary and theft, among others.

Donations are being accepted for the James Stephens Montessorie School in Ville Platte, following a series of burglaries that left school equipment damaged or stolen.

Love Our Schools needs 100 volunteers to help with a lighting project at Lerosen Preparatory School in Lafayette.

A Crowley man hopes to bring to his community together with a Thanksgiving feast this holiday season.

It’s a chilly morning across Acadiana with temps in the 30’s to 40’s as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

