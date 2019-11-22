Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 22, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

A District Attorney will determine if any wrongdoing happened when the Police Chief and his officers walked out of Church Point court. Louisiana law states the marshal or chief of police must attend Mayor’s court. Chief Dale Thibodeaux said personally, he doesn’t feel his actions were professional.

In observance of national utility scam awareness week, Cleco is reminding customers to be on alert for fraudulent phone calls, texts, emails as well as in person scammers posing as representatives of Cleco.

Police reports show that 111 people have been hit by vehicles in Lafayette in the last year. 46 of the people hit were walking, and 65 others were riding their bikes when they were hit. Nearly 30% of the victims were hit on either Johnston Street or Evangeline Thruway.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management released a report indicating how they will bring discounted prices, royalty relief and other methods to make drilling the Gulf of Mexico more profitable.

All DMV locations will remain closed this week due to a recent ransomware attack. State officials say offices will reopen Monday, November 25th.

The ransomware attack has also caused the state to extend the deadline to file state taxes. The new date is also Monday, November 25th.

Mild and mostly quiet this morning but rain chances are headed up later today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 70’s. After a few showers early, scattered showers and storms become likely late this afternoon and tonight.

