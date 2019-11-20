News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 20, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:



A 46-year-old Breaux Bridge man was struck by a vehicle and killed last night. It happened on Huval Lane in Cecilia. The crash remains under investigation.



A Ville Platte High School student is speaking out against a teacher whose actions made her uncomfortable in class.



A controversial incident happened Monday evening in the court room in the Town of Church Point. The chief of police and his officers got up and walked out of the court room when one particular case was found not guilty by the judge.



The Lafayette Consolidated Government approved three raises for the fire department, city marshals, and a 5% raise for all LCG employees. Those three, plus the police pay plan are coming out of fund balance.



A one-cent sales tax increase was passed in Breaux Bridge Saturday. The mayor says the tax increase will generate $2.7 million more dollars for the city.



Frank’s International has confirmed employee layoffs at more than one of its facilities, including its Lafayette operation. The company says a small percentage of employees were let go.



All locations of Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles will remain closed this morning, after an attempted ransomware attack left many of the state’s internal computer systems shut down Monday.



It’s a cool and foggy morning across Acadiana with temps in the 40’s as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70’s.