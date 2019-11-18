Breaking News
Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 18, 2019

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Governor John Bel Edwards was re-elected for a second term. Edwards narrowly defeated Republican businessman Eddie Rispone. He remains the only Democratic Governor in the Deep South.

In the race for Lafayette Mayor-President Republican Josh Guillory defeated Independent Carlee Alm-Labar. This will be Guillory’s first term.

In the race for Louisiana Secretary of State, Republican incumbent Kyle Ardoin won his first full term as the State’s Chief Elections Official. Ardoin defeated Democratic challenger Gwen Collins-Greenup.

House Democrats have invited President Trump to testify before investigators conducting the impeachment inquiry. The House will hold three days of public hearings this week, starting tomorrow.

Two suspects remain on the run following a police chase where shots were fired at officers. Call Port Barre or Opelousas Police if you have any information on the incident.

At least four people are dead and 10 shot in total, following a disruption at a backyard party in Fresno, California. Police say at least one armed suspect snuck in to the gathering and began firing shots.

The emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center in Shreveport was partially closed to due an infectious disease scare Sunday afternoon. The ER is back to normal operations at this time.

It’s a chilly morning across Acadiana with temps in the 30’s to 40’s as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

47°F Few Clouds Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
42°F Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories