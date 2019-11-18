News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 18, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:



Governor John Bel Edwards was re-elected for a second term. Edwards narrowly defeated Republican businessman Eddie Rispone. He remains the only Democratic Governor in the Deep South.



In the race for Lafayette Mayor-President Republican Josh Guillory defeated Independent Carlee Alm-Labar. This will be Guillory’s first term.



In the race for Louisiana Secretary of State, Republican incumbent Kyle Ardoin won his first full term as the State’s Chief Elections Official. Ardoin defeated Democratic challenger Gwen Collins-Greenup.



House Democrats have invited President Trump to testify before investigators conducting the impeachment inquiry. The House will hold three days of public hearings this week, starting tomorrow.



Two suspects remain on the run following a police chase where shots were fired at officers. Call Port Barre or Opelousas Police if you have any information on the incident.



At least four people are dead and 10 shot in total, following a disruption at a backyard party in Fresno, California. Police say at least one armed suspect snuck in to the gathering and began firing shots.



The emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center in Shreveport was partially closed to due an infectious disease scare Sunday afternoon. The ER is back to normal operations at this time.



It’s a chilly morning across Acadiana with temps in the 30’s to 40’s as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.