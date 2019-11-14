News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 14, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:



Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. It happened at around 2:00 a.m. this morning. One person was taken in for questioning.



President Donald Trump makes at stop in Louisiana tonight to campaign for Gubernatorial Candidate Eddie Rispone. The President will appear at the the Centurylink Center in Bossier City.



Ahead of the President’s visit, Governor John Bel Edwards will visit his campaign office in Shreveport this morning. The Governor plans to address the President’s visit and meet with constituents.



Rock n’ Roll band KISS will be returning to Lafayette next year for their farewell tour. The Cajundome announced the concert yesterday. Tickets go on sale next Friday.



18 towns and towns and villages inside Louisiana have been listed as fiscally distressed by the legislative auditor. We spoke to leaders in Melville who say the size of the town and the businesses have shrank. Now they are applying for grants and loans to keep utilities up to date.



The supplemental pay that LPSS teachers receive is up for discussion the school board is considering a recommendation to lower the check allotment to help pay for future increases in teacher pay.



They’re not the only icons coming back to Louisiana. Sir Elton John will make another stop in big easy as part of his farewell tour. He’ll be at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans in June next year.



Not freezing but still a cold morning for Acadiana as scattered showers are likely today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 40’s. Rain chances will be at 60%.