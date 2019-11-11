Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 11, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Several Veterans Day programs will be held around Acadiana today. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. this morning, Fountain Memorial will hold their annual Veterans Day program.

Tonight, a Veterans Day ceremony will be held at Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

And here in the Hub City, a lantern parade will honor veterans at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Lafayette. It will end at Rock n Bowl with a special Blue Monday concert series.

Several federally run businesses will be closed today in observance of Veterans Day. As well as banks and the post office. No mail will be delivered today.

Carencro Heights Elementary will reopen this morning following last week’s closure due to a flu outbreak. On Friday, staff disinfected the school.

The New Orleans Saints ended their winning streak with a loss yesterday to the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints fall to 7-2 on the season with the 26-9 loss.

Business owners here in Acadiana still have time to register for Innovate South. The three day conference takes place November 14 and 15.

It’s a foggy and cool morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50’s as we see more clouds today along with better rain chances tonight. Skies will turn mostly cloudy with a high near 79°. Scattered rain becomes likely late in the day and tonight.

