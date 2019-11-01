Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 1, 2019

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

On November 16th, Breaux Bridge residents will vote an a one-cent tax increase. Mayor Ricky Calais says the extra penny would generate $2.7 million of additional revenue for the city.

Free cash you didn’t know you had? It sounds like a dream come true, but it’s actually a trick many consumers have reported to the Better Business Bureau. Con-artists use the false promise of unclaimed rewards to fool consumers into giving up their credit card information.

Open enrollment begins today for Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center’s Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Residents can apply online for affordable health care policies until December 15th.

Today is All Saints’ Day. The Diocese of Lafayette and Fountain Memorial Funeral Home are holding services and blessing of the graves in Lafayette.

Downtown Alive! will celebrate Evangeline Maid’s centennial tonight. It kicks off at 5:00 p.m. at Parc International.

UL-Lafayette’s homecoming festivities continue today and tomorrow with a parade and the game kicking off at 4:00 p.m.

The Louisiana Swine Festival is also happening this weekend at the Pig Barn in Basile.

It’s a frosty morning across Acadiana with temps in the 30’s as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 60’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Some clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar