News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 2, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:



New Orleans Police say at least ten people were shot in the city’s French Quarter early Sunday morning. Two of the people shot are in critical condition. No arrests have been made.



The trial for Tyler Meaux, the man arrested in connection to a deadly two vehicle crash back in February of 2018, will begin today. Two teen’s who attended North Vermilion High School were killed in the crash.



The Louisiana State Parks system is ending a requirement that guests must stay at least three nights during weekday bookings at its campgrounds and cabins.



All Lafayette Parish Public Schools are closed today due to it being teacher in-service day. Classes resume as normal tomorrow.



Consumers are expected to spend a record-breaking $9.4 billion during this Cyber Monday. Exerts are warning shoppers to be aware of scammers using fake websites, phishing emails and too good to be true deals.



LARC’s Noel Acadien au Village opened its doors over the weekend. It will be open every day from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. And goes through December 23rd.



It’s a chilly to cold morning across Acadiana with temps in the 40’s as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50’s. It will be slightly breezy too.