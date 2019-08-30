News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 30, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you start your day:

Five years after a woman when missing, the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they located the body. The Sheriff says multiple departments worked on this and even though four men have already been arrested, more arrests are expected.

It’s been over a year since 24-year old Marisha Felix was shot and killed in Lafayette. Following a pre-trial hearing Thursday, her family says they don’t feel comfortable knowing her accused murderer is out on bond. Especially, since he threatened the family during the hearing.

A balloon release was held for 9-year-old Phillip Dautrieve, who lost his life in a car crash Tuesday. Phillip’s Swampcats’ teammates also honored his family with a painting and signed football.

There’s a recall petition circulating in Vermilion Parish that targets four current school board members. Lynn Vincent, the Chairman of the Recall Committee, says the petition started this month.

Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope was in court Thursday morning for a pre-trial hearing on the latest indictment of 17 malfeasance charges.

Hurricane Dorian is forecast to make landfall this holiday weekend as a powerful category 4 hurricane, threatening lives and property in Florida.

The Ragin Cajuns also kick off their season tomorrow. They’ll be facing the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Big Easy! Kick-off from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 11:00 a.m.

Parking will be a concern for tonight’s Chris Stapleton concert at the Cajundome due to multiple events happening at once.

The 68th annual Kiwanis Jamboree continues at Cajun Field. Six more teams from Acadiana will kick off High School football tonight.

Warm and humid this morning with another mostly quiet day ahead. Skies will turn partly cloudy with a high in the low 90’s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 0%.