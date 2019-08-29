News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 29, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you start your day:



Being stuck on I-10 Westbound for 10 hours. You think it would be a nightmare, but according to one man there it was amazing. People came together to help each other out during a very dangerous time while fire crews fought the I-10 wreck.

Following Monday’s crash, Interstate 10 was closed for nearly 48 hours. In that time, drivers were rerouted to 190, making for a boost in revenue for businesses on the route.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they have found the body of a missing St. Landry Parish woman. Officials believe it’s the body of Tyler Domingue who went missing in 2014.

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Youngsville Tuesday night. Officials say a deputy shot a man after he walked out of his home with a gun.

Thousands of unionized AT&T employees returned to work Wednesday after a nationwide strike since this weekend. About 200 Lafayette employees participated in the strike.

Forecasters expect Hurricane Dorian to gain strength as it moves towards Florida, where it could hit the U.S. this Labor Day weekend as a Category 3 storm.

A college freshman is accused of plotting a school shooting at High Point University in North Carolina. The suspect watched videos to learn how to carry out a mass shooting and stored guns and ammunition in his dorm room.

The Ragin Cajuns open the season this weekend in the Big Easy. You can still get tickets to Saturday’s game in New Orleans at the Superdome.

It’s a slightly cooler and a little less humid morning across Acadiana with temps in the 60’s to 70’s. Skies will turn partly cloudy with a high in the low 90’s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 20%.