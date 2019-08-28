News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 28, 2019

Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you start your day:



The I-10 Basin bridge has been closed for over a day. Lafayette Fire officials say it’s important to keep safety first and not worry about the timeline when dealing with dangerous chemicals and a dangerous situation up on the Basin bridge.



A 9-year old boy was killed in a head-on collision crash Tuesday afternoon in Breaux Bridge. Police say a truck crossed the center line trying to avoid hitting an SUV from the back and slammed into the front of the car the boy was riding in.



Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The victim told police, several unknown men shot at him before they fled the scene.



Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Rayne Police Officer Monday night. The shooting resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Dustin L. Benoit of Rayne. Benoit is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.



The Lafayette Police Department is asking the council for permission to establish a pay plan for officers. Deputy Chief Reginald Thomas says a pay plan will help with police recruitment and retention.



Some residents living on the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue are raising concerns about potholes. They say the driving conditions are so bad there vehicles are getting damaged.



The Fall 2019 “I Voted” sticker was unveiled yesterday. It was designed by Lafayette artist Tony Bernard and features a pelican on a state of Louisiana seal wearing a crown with an image of the state on it, as well as an earring.



Popeyes announced they are sold out of their chicken sandwich which gained popularity within the last two weeks. But they say it will be back soon!



Scattered rain is likelier today as cold front moves through the area. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy as temps climb into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s today. Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially this afternoon and evening. A few storms could produce heavy rains. The heat index will be between 97-105°.