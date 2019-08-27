News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 27, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you start your day:



I-10 westbound from Baton Rouge to Lafayette remains closed at this hour as crews work to clear vehicles from the roadway following a Monday afternoon crash. Traffic is being diverted at LA 415 in Lobdell to US 190 West to Opelousas.



The fiery crash involved five vehicles, four of them 18-wheelers. State Police say one person was killed in the crash. There is no word on if there were any other injuries at this time.



A committee of the Lafayette Parish School System has agreed to recommend to the full board giving teachers a supplemental check in October of about $1,902, but also recommend making plans to set up funding to consider pay raises in the future.



Isolated rain is possible today along with hot and humid weather. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7:00 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy as temps climb into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s today. Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially this afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains. The heat index will be between 102-110°.