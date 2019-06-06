New Orleans woman arrested for medicaid fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (La. Dept. of Justice) – Attorney General Jeff Landry today announced the arrest of a New Orleans woman for fraudulently billing the Medicaid welfare program.

Angelina Williams, 60, of New Orleans was arrested on four counts of Medicaid fraud, one count of forgery, and one count of filing or maintain false public records by intentionally causing a Louisiana Medicaid provider to pay fraudulent Medicaid claims.

Williams, who is not a licensed mental health provider, is alleged to have used the National Provider Identifier number of a deceased former acquaintance to fraudulently bill Medicaid. She is also alleged to have hired a social worker and illegally bill the worker’s services to the welfare program for nearly a year. The amount of paid claims totaled approximately $48,609.85.

The arrest of Williams by General Landry’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit comes after the Louisiana Legislature recently passed State Representative Dodie Horton’s HB 211, a measure seeking to reign in fraud within Medicaid’s behavioral health services.

“Medicaid welfare fraud not only steals from taxpayers but also jeopardizes much-needed services for our State’s most vulnerable,” said General Landry. “My office and I will continue to work tirelessly to uncover, investigate, and arrest criminals who defraud Medicaid.”

To report Medicaid welfare fraud, please call General Landry’s Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 888-799-6885 or visit http://www.agjefflandry.com/MedicaidFraud.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now