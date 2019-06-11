New Orleans icon Leah Chase laid to rest Monday

Funeral services were held Monday in New Orleans for the beloved Queen of Creole Cuisine.

For 96 years, Leah Chase was a trailblazer.

On Monday, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on St. Phillip Street was packed.

All the good Chase did throughout her life was recognized across the country, and celebrated as friends and family packed the pews.

Chase’s Restaurant, Dooky Chase, became a safe haven for blacks and whites to meet during the civil rights movement.



