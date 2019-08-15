New indictments handed down Wednesday in Lafayette Parish

Two local men who were indicted in a deadly shooting in Lafayette now face new charges.

Sean Perroncel and Maximillian Trautman were indicted in the murder of Pernell Boudreaux. Both men have now been indicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Boudreaux’s body was found on Lebesque Road in March.

Trautman was indicted for second-degree murder and Perroncel was initially charged with one count of accessory after the fact to second degree murder, but the charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.

And, a man accused of murdering his father was also indicted.

Tristian Lafauci was indicted for second-degree murder in the death of Leo Lafauci.

Lafayette Police say Tristain Lafauci was in an altercation with his father and then shot him.

The father was taken to the hospital where he died.