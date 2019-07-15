New Iberia resident finds best way to stay safe while waiting on electricity to be restored

Here at 517 Bank Avenue, the power has been out since Saturday afternoon around 3:30.

Resident Robert Aymond says that Tropical Strom Barry affected his daily routine because he could not do much without having power.

“It kept me inside most of the day and then like I say I kept up with the news to make sure everything was good. I mostly stayed sometimes I stayed outside just to sit and watch the rainfall and the wind blowing until the lights went out.”

Tons of debris also affected his home. He did not realize street lights and trees fell over until the sun came out Sunday morning.

“Branches was flying all over when the stronger winds started coming in. And then I didn’t see that fall but I know they said it happened yesterday afternoon probably kind of late..so I don’t remember seeing it fall over and then the tree fell over sometime last night but I don’t know exactly what time.”

Aymond also stated that once the damage is done, he is going to have a lot of debris to clean up and he’s willing to help others out as well.