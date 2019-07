A New Iberia man has been arrested on one count of first-degree rape and one count of attempted first degree rape after allegations against him were investigated.

25-year-old Reonte Joseph Spencer was booked into the Iberia Parish where he is being held on a $600,000.00 bond.

No information was released by police on the identity of the victim(s) or the victim(s) age.

Other circumstances surrounding the arrest have not been released.