Neighbor of elderly woman found with maggot-infested wounds speaks out

An elderly woman found with maggot-infested wounds is recovering in an extended-care facility, according to Crowley Police.

Two of her family members are accused of neglecting the victim and are being charged with cruelty to the infirmed.

“When we found out all the information we did and read through the reports and everything, some of us were quite emotional about it because we were thinking of our own loved ones,” Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.

An extended family member was checking on the elderly woman at her home. When she removed bandages on the victim’s legs and ankles, she found maggots in her wounds.

The family member took her to a hospital, and the hospital called Crowley Police out of concern for the patient’s well-being.

A neighbor of the victim described the woman as sweet and down to Earth.

“I’ve even changed her bandages before. She had a long of stuff wrong with her legs,” the neighbor explained.

The neighbor said the woman’s family is friendly and close-knit, so it surprised him to hear that the victim’s son and husband had been booked into jail on charges of cruelty to the infirmed.

“It’s not that they did anything like battery,” Broussard said, adding that “because of the neglect they showed to the elderly patient, which caused her to have all of this, they are both being charged with cruelty to the infirmed.”

Chief Broussard says the police department does not get calls regarding neglect often, but it does not mean that it’s not happening.

Broussard says if you suspect negligence, you should report it.

“We would rather go and check and it be nothing than not check and an elderly person lose their life because of something like this,” Broussard said.