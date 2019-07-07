Mourners gather at Cajundome Convention Center Sunday to pay respects to Coach Tony Robichaux

The legendary baseball coach, Tony Robichaux’s visitation is taking place right now at the Cajundome Convention Center.

People from all across Acadiana are gathering today to remember beloved Coach Robichaux.

He impacted many lives and from talking with people today, he left a mark on everyone he came across.

Many lined up early outside of the convention center to say their last goodbye’s before he is laid to rest.

Family, friends and fans showed up to support the Robichaux family.

Hoss Childress talks about the lasting impact that Coach Robichaux had on the community.

“He was obviously extremely beloved and revered here in the community and not just because he was a winner but because of the human behind that he was, the man that he was, and the father that he was… at some point on Facebook i made a little note that at some point they would have to hire a new Coach but Robe will never be replaced.”

The visitation for Coach Robichaux is still going on until 9pm tonight and the rosary will be prayed at 7pm.

