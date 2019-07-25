Mother says 2016 Opelousas cold case of murdered daughter closer to being solved

The mother of a murder victim speaks only to 10 tonight.

Her daughter’s 2016 cold case is finally closer to being solved.

Michael Guillory was indicted on a second degree murder charge last week in the death of Bethany Walters.

Walter’s death was ruled ‘undetermined’ in the original autopsy.

Her mother, Cindy, fought to prove her daughter’s death was in fact a murder.

Walters says his indictment does not take the pain of her death away, but does bring closure.

“She’s gone. She’s never going to return. But we have to move on and we have to go on. Our lives are forever going to be altered and changed, no doubt. But at this point, not only do you know, you can rest in the fact that you now know.”

Walters hired her own medical examiner to conduct an autopsy.

She also hired professionals to run ballistics reports.