Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

More Storms Start the Week…Cold Front on the Way?

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and storms remain likely for Acadiana today as a tropical wave kicks out of the area. Rain is already moving through southern Acadiana this morning with rain chances increasing to 50% for the entire area this afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains. We should be noticeably hotter than the weekend as a high reaches near 90°.

Beyond today, rain chances will go down Tuesday but come right back up on Wednesday in advanced of a stalling cold front. This frontal system may drop far enough south that slightly cooler and less humid weather would arrive in Acadiana for the end of the week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local