More Storms Start the Week…Cold Front on the Way?

Scattered showers and storms remain likely for Acadiana today as a tropical wave kicks out of the area. Rain is already moving through southern Acadiana this morning with rain chances increasing to 50% for the entire area this afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains. We should be noticeably hotter than the weekend as a high reaches near 90°.

Beyond today, rain chances will go down Tuesday but come right back up on Wednesday in advanced of a stalling cold front. This frontal system may drop far enough south that slightly cooler and less humid weather would arrive in Acadiana for the end of the week.