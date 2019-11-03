Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mom killed three kids, herself after divorce was finalized, police say

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Police in Texas are investigating a triple murder-suicide.

Investigators believe a mother shot and killed her three kids before killing herself while she was going through a divorce with the children’s father.

KTRK reports that divorce was finalized last week.

At Deer Park Elementary School, parents were worried about the well-being of their children, after two of their classmates were killed.

“One of the parents she knows says her son was in her class and was like, ‘I don’t want to go to school today. It’s not the same without her,’ so I know it affects them probably more than they realize,” said Chris Pierce, a parent.

Pierce described the Auzenne children as smart and loving.

They exuded happiness from their mom’s Facebook picture: 11-year-old Parrish, 9-year-old Eleanor and 7-year-old Lincoln.

Murvine Auzenne, the kids’ grandfather, remembers them all fondly.

“Each of them were special and unique in all kinds of amazing ways,” Murvin Auzenne said. “They were talented. They were smart, doing well in school. They were loving.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar