Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Missing Airman who fell into Gulf of Mexico identified as Dallas native

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Florida (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An airman who is presumed dead after an unplanned parachute jump from a C-130 aircraft off Florida’s Panhandle has been identified as a Dallas native.

According to a military news release, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff, 29, was a special tactics combat controller with 24th Special Operations Wing, part of the Air Force Special Operations Command.

On Tuesday morning, Condiff fell into the Gulf of Mexico south of Hurlburt Field while performing a planned static-line jump.

Coast Guard air and boat crews spent over 130 hours on scene and searched more than 4,909 square-nautical miles but were unable to locate him.

Condiff, a Dallas native, attended Utah Valley University and served a two-year mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spokane, Washington.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
58°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories